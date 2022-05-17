It is said that at the beginning of a new generation of cars it is better to have a fast but unreliable car instead of the other way around. On one aspect, reliability, you can work much easier, on performance you could even question the initial project. A concept that seems to fit perfectly with the Red Bull in 2022. The Milton Keynes team, in fact, began the new era with three retirements in the first three races (two in Bahrain, one at Silverstone), but then they solved the problems and, despite some stammering – such as the loss of power of Sergio Perez’s power unit in Miami – is the fastest car right now. Fast enough to even surprise his team principal Christian Horner.

“After making a lot of effort for last year’s car, we decided to take a risk because last year we had the opportunity to win and we had to do it. Last year he put a lot of pressure on the team, especially in the second half. Personally, I did not expect that this year we would start so well: Being on the front row in the first race, winning the second, getting a double at Imola and winning in Miami was an incredible start for us. I think it testifies to the phenomenal work of the whole team in such a short time“, These are his words to CNN. “There is still a long way to go, however the comparison with Ferrari is very close. There were some good races, like the one in Miami but it was suitable for us: in Florida we managed to make things work and luckily we got the result, now Barcelona arrives where Ferrari is very strong in the high speed corners.“.