Internal turbulence

The last month has been anything but easy to experience at Red Bull. If on the track in the first two GPs of 2024 the Milton Keynes team confirmed its dominance over the competition, placing two consecutive doubles, it is off the circuits that the greatest attention is being concentrated. The 'Horner case' and the internal feud within the team's management world champion makes the future more uncertain than ever. Who will stay in the saddle? Who will decide to change the scene? For the moment it is impossible to predict, but at this moment it seems difficult to imagine that all parties involved remain under the same roof next year too.

This particular situation obviously also affects the future of the driver line-up for 2025. Only Sergio Perez is out of contract, while Max Verstappen is theoretically locked out until the end of 2028. The fact that the Dutchman openly sides with the 'Austrian clan' in the confrontation between Helmut Marko and Horner However, it makes you think that if the English team principal were to remain in his place the three-time world champion could also look aroundperhaps in the direction of Mercedes or Aston Martin.

Casting open

At the moment, however, Horner does not seem worried about the starting pair to be fielded next season. Regarding the future of his second car – currently taking Verstappen's confirmation for granted – the historic Red Bull team principal has hinted that he is far from running out of options: “We have a phenomenal car and we have an open seat for next year – he declared, as reported by the Motorsport Week website – probably there are 16 drivers who long to be in that car for next year. And Checo [Perez] is in pole position. It is he who must confirm his seat“.

Words which, however, could also be interpreted as a message to Verstappen. After having clearly stated that “no driver is bigger than the team”this could be another warning to the Dutchman: in the event of a sensational change of shirt on his part, there would be no shortage of alternatives.