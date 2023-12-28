by VALERIO BARRETTA

Verstappen, a year as a robot

In 2023 Max Verstappen he has broken a long series of records, listed several times to the point of causing nausea, probably even for him who, at least in words, swears not to look at records.

However, what has impressed the most about this year as a Martian does not concern the phenomenal numbers, but a human factor: of the 2023 Verstappen version we remember a very limited series of errors (for example one in the pit lane in qualifying at Silverstone, another in Q3 in Austin), but none enough to ruin his race. The Dutchman definitely showed in 2023 an automaton-like consistency, an ability to turn to the hundredth on the race pace worthy of the best champions of the past: things that aren't in the record books, but which strike those who watch the grand prix and are lucky enough to work with the Dutchman. For example Chris Horner, who from this point of view is not afraid to indicate Verstappen as the absolute number one, suggesting that the Dutchman should not fear comparisons with the best.

Horner's words

“His strengths are the ability to adapt and extract the most from a car, the confidence he has in himself, conviction and determination.“, these are the words of the Briton. “You always see it, whether it's in an out-lap or an in-lap or the first lap of free practice: when conditions change, the ability to adapt and be in tune with the machine is beyond anything we have ever seen before“.

“Max leaves nothing on the table, he wants everything“, continued the Red Bull team principal. “Max doesn't just want to win, he wants to dominate. This is seen in every great sportsman, the pursuit of excellence and dominance is a hallmark of what makes him an exceptional talent. Additionally, this quality drives and motivates the team internally and is a relentless factor in terms of the pursuit of performance“.