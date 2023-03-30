Verstappen, the jewel of the Junior Team

In the recent history of Formula 1, the team that was able to count on the best academy of young drivers was undoubtedly the Red Bull, both for the number of talents who have taken the definitive step into the top flight and for the policy, often very tough, which tends to continue relations only with those who are able to constantly express their skills. In all of this, the perfect profile has been embodied by Max Verstappen: after making his F1 debut at just 17 with Toro Rosso, the Dutchman scored his first success on his Red Bull debut, moreover this season, to then boast two world titles at just 25 years old.

Together until 2028

A series of results which, in addition to contributing to the approach towards other records, convinced Red Bull to focus on him with the offer of a contract that will only expire in 2028. Among the collective curiosities, however, there is one in particular: will the Milton Keynes team be able to open a post-Verstappen era with another young driver of similar skill? For the team principal Christian Hornerinterviewed by the just before the Australian Grand Prix, no doubt about it.

A unique pilot

For the British manager, Verstappen’s case is practically one of a kind: “There will not be another Max – has explained – if you look at 2021, the pressure he had at certain times, he had some incredible races. In Zandvoort, in his home country, he had managed to transform the dance floor into a sort of weekend disco. There was a lot of expectation around him, plus the Dutch royal family in attendance. I remember watching him get ready for the race, a 24-year-old boy, who was overtime ability to detach from what was happening around him and focus on the moment. He had an incredible race and won it, but in the end there was no huge crowd. He was already thinking about the next one ”.

Trust in Perez

Still on the subject of Red Bull, Horner also focused on the figure of Sergio Perezwho this season will have the opportunity to confirm his progress and to fight with his teammate: “At one point in his career Checo was in trouble – continued the team principal – but we reached an agreement that gave him a second chance. Since then he has won four grands prix and scored numerous podiums, he is riding better and better and is regaining his confidence. The biggest challenge for him is to maintain this trust for 23 races, because this is exactly where Max has become so strong in recent years: with his relentless consistency”.