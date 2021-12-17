With the announcement of the Mercedes of the refusal to appeal to the decisions taken by the Commissioners in Abu Dhabi regarding the protests made by the Anglo-German team, the final word on the F1 2021 world championship was put down. At the same time, the men led by Toto Wolff publicly congratulated Max Verstappen and to Red Bull, proud rivals over the course of a championship that will remain etched in the memory of fans. But the Austrian manager chose – as did Lewis Hamilton – not to show up at the FIA ​​Award Gala, which he attended however Christian Horner, number one of Red Bull. The Englishman returned to the excited minutes of the summons from the Commissioners: “We did not feel that there was a basis for a real threat. Of course we stayed with the stewards for quite a while and there were great discussions about what happened. But the Safety Cars are the norm in F1, as we have seen also this season and the intention of the Clerk of the Course has always been to restart the race. This has been a practice for many years now ”.

Horner, in his fifth drivers’ title won by his team, then continued: “People have very short memories. I think Max absolutely deserved the title of champion, if we look at the championship as a whole. Sunday’s events attracted a lot of comments, but this happens in sport. Lewis and Mercedes had the fastest package in Abu Dhabi and we would need a hand from the racing god. And I’m pretty happy to have a direct line with him now “joked the leader of the Red Bull wall.