In the last two seasons of Formula 1, Pierre Gasly showed all his talent by bringing theAlphaTauri on the podium: in addition to the sensational victory in Monza in 2020, this year the French driver was able to take an excellent third place in Azerbaijan, then scoring points in ten of the fourteen races so far.

The results of the number 10 of the Faenza team, decidedly superior to those of his teammate Yuki Tsunoda, had thus brought his name to that of the Red Bull for 2022, with a hypothesis later vanish following the renewal of Sergio Perez’s contract also for next season. In this way, Gasly did not therefore materialize his return to Milton Keynes, where the transalpine competed in the first half of the 2019 championship, only to suffer a relegation to the then Toro Rosso, a team from which he had been promoted by Red Bull.

Yet, the possibility of a second chance at the wheel of the Austrian team was not denied by the team principal Christian Horner: the British, interviewed by formula1.com, in fact, underlined the qualities of Gasly himself, evaluating his inclusion for future seasons: “I would never rule it out – commented the English manager – he is driving very well, he is young and he is doing a great job. For 2023 – year in which Perez’s contract will expire – we are evaluating several options. Pierre has done an exceptional job over the past two years at AlphaTauri and his and the team’s aspirations continue to grow. As long as he stays there, he remains a Red Bull Racing driver ”.

Speaking of the 2023 world championship and the Red Bull family, the Austrian manufacturer could therefore call Gasly to the role of official driver, without excluding the current alternatives of Tsunoda and Albon, with the latter likely to move from Williams at the end of 2022. This with regard to the drivers currently engaged in Formula 1, however, leaving out an Academy full of young and promising signatures ready to make the leap in quality in the Circus, as has already happened in the past: “We have Liam Lawson and Juri Vips in Formula 2 – explained Horner – without forgetting Dennis Haugher in Formula 3 and an interesting American like Jack Crawford. We have a very good junior program ”.