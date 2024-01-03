by VALERIO BARRETTA

Horner and the challenge of 2026

2026 is a question mark for all Formula 1 teams and for the Circus itself, which currently does not know whether to welcome 11 teams or ten. One thing is certain: power unit suppliers will increase. From the current four (Mercedes, Ferrari, Honda and Renault) in 2026 it will rise to at least six with the addition of Audi And Red Bull-Fordwhile for 2028 it has already been booked General Motorswho made it known that he wanted to collaborate only with Andretti.

In short, more 90 pieces are arriving in Formula 1, and the competition is becoming much tighter. Especially for those who have never put their own engine on the track but have always taken it from elsewhere, like Red Bull. The Milton Keynes team will act in synergy with Ford and, according to team principal Chris Horner, could run into difficulty against more experienced manufacturers, only to then reap the benefits in the medium to long term.

Horner's words

“The regulation provides for an equalization mechanism, but there is always a delay, usually 12 months“, these are the words of Horner in an interview with his compatriots Sky Sports UK. “We have invested in the UK together with our partners and Ford to have the engine facility on campus“.

“We now have a factory, state-of-the-art facilities and almost half a thousand people working on the power unit that will debut in the 2026 season. But going from nothing to challenging manufacturers like Mercedes, Ferrari, Honda, Renault and Audi is a courageous move“, concluded the Red Bull team principal. “We're looking forward to it, and we think it will pay off in the long term“.