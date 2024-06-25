by VALERIO BARRETTA

Red Bull, dominance ends but not success

Almost everyone in the paddock says that Red Bull is no longer the best car. This is also said by those who would have an interest in saying the opposite, like Lando Norriswho admitted that he had the best car in the race at Montmeló and that he had consequently thrown away a victory (“Could I win? No, I had to win“).

Horner’s words

According to Red Bull team principal Chris Horner, Norris is at least since Miami (a race he later won) the paddock’s point of reference: “I think it’s a close race between us, the margins are tight. Max and Lando were 18 seconds ahead of the rest of the field. In the end we managed to win, but from Miami onwards Lando was probably the reference, and to win we will have to be in top form. It’s a close race, but we keep winning“, this is his comment to his compatriots Sky Sports UK.

“McLaren is doing a great job, Ferrari is not far away, Mercedes is improving, but we continue to stay ahead. We have won a lot, but we have not lost the ability to get results in the most important moments and to do everything well on match day: we have enormous strength in depth in the team and great stability“.

Max Factor

Red Bull then has the factor Verstappen, which allows you to win even in a weekend that starts negatively and in a race in which the RB20 does not seem to be the best car. The overtakings against Norris himself and George Russell at the start of the race were decisive on Sunday: “Max is so determined, he never jokes. I think this is one of his main qualities: you know if he gets an opportunity he’s going to take it. And the other drivers know it too“.