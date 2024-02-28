.

To be saved after the accusations of recent weeks, honestly, seemed impossible. Now that Chris Horner has emerged unscathed from one of the most powerful and slippery scandals in the history of sport (and specifying the utmost respect for those who decided the outcome, of course) we must admit that the Red Bull team principal has succeeded in a a feat that would be unthinkable for ordinary mortals.

In the midst of the me too era, 'exonerated' for behavior that seemed unrecoverable even by resorting to all the codicils. And so here he is, the Horner 2024 edition: having escaped an unthinkable feat, having himself photographed riding an elephant crushing a crate with “charges” written on it. An epic victory. A bit like Hannibal who two millennia ago managed to defeat Italy by leading a platoon of elephants. Elephants up the Alps: do you think about it? Robetta. Robetta, for Christian Horner…