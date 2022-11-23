Fifteen victories, 17 podiums, seven pole positions and – consequently – the second world title. In 2022 Formula 1 enjoyed a Max Verstappen in deluxe version, which dominated the season despite a stuttering start. The fact that Sergio Perez overall performed at levels very distant from Super Max indicates how comfortable the Dutchman felt on the RB18. Could others do the same? According to Chris Hornerno.

The Red Bull team principal believes that no driver would be able to match Verstappen’s records while driving the RB18: “I think Max is performing at a level where nobodyas he is driving right now, in the same car he would be able to repeat what he did“said the Briton in Abu Dhabi. Horner motivates this opinion with Perez’s difficulties in keeping up with his teammate: “I think you have to look at the season as a whole and I think if you look at it both Charles and Checo will regret the missed opportunities. Consider a year’s performance, not a single race, e Checo had his best year in Formula 1, winning among others in Monaco and Singapore with an outstanding guide. I’ve never seen him run so well as in Marina Bay. I think he will benefit enormously from it. It is the first time he has finished in the top three in the league and I think he will learn from 2022“.