The outcome of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix make the smile again Red Bullauthor of the first seasonal hit with Max Verstappen after the sensational retirement of both cars in the previous round of Sakhir. However, there is one aspect in common that occurred both in Jeddah and in the last race in Bahrain, attributable in particular to the spectacular duel between the reigning Dutch champion and the Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc, once again protagonists of a sensational battle staged in the last ten laps of the GP. In this way, the two rivals since childhood have given life to a no holds barred challenge, this time resolved in favor of the new number 1 of the Circus.

A race that sparked the enthusiasm of the spectators and of the two teams involved in this fascinating sports war, starting with the Red Bull team principal. Christian Horner. The English manager, interviewed by Sky Sport F1focused on the ‘wheel to wheel’ with the Ferraripraising the mutual respect existing between the two teams and their respective drivers: “It was an incredible race – he has declared – Max drove very mature, saving the tires to attack at the end. There was also a great battle with Charles and Ferrari, who were really very fast today, but I think Max had enough in the final laps to overtake him. Perez did a great job yesterday, taking a pole that he was converting to first position: he was controlling the race splendidly. We went to the pits because the tires were starting to degrade, but then we were unlucky because the Safety Car came out at the very worst moment for him. In any case, despite the bad luck, he was very competitive today. If the first two races were so close, I think there will still be close battles between teams and drivers over the next few races for sure. Moreover – he added – there is both a nice mutual respect between Charles and Max. They have known each other well for some time, and they also talked to each other after the race, as well as between the teams: fighting against Ferrari is always something different. We will do our best with two fantastic drivers. To Mattia – Binotto – I said it was a splendid race, and that both riders gave a great show. I think it was a sign of respect for the work Ferrari did; at the moment they are very competitive, and we will have to fight a lot to be at their level ”.