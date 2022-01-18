The next will be a crucial week for Red Bull. In fact, in Milton Keynes the Red Bull RB18 will be assembled, the car with which Max Verstappen will have to try to defend the number one he will show off after winning the world title in 2021. Ferrari and Mercedes have already made an appointment respectively for 17 and 18 February, Red Bull has not yet defined the day on which the 2022 car will be unveiled.

“These are days of overtime and factory-delivered take-away meals – explained Red Bull team principal Christian Horner interviewed by the newspaper racingnews365.com – those that lead to the assembly of a new car are always very exciting moments. The RB18 has so far achieved most of the goals we have set for ourselves, obviously before the tests we will carry out the usual shakedown using a filming day “.

Horner emphasized that there will be few test days available, poor preparation could make the first part of the season spectacular: “Three days each per driver are few – added the British manager – the new regulation will ensure that at the design level there will be winners and losers. Some ‘curved balls’ that could arise from winning ideas from other teams are to be put in the budget. The first part of the season will be spectacular and fun for fans ”.