Investigation winding down

An internal investigation launched by the company has been underway since Monday Red Bull towards your Team Principal Christian Horner, accused of imposing an excessively harsh work regime on an employee. The investigation, conducted by a specialized lawyer external to the Austrian company, should be concluded as early as today Fridaywith a'court hearing could affect Horner's future in Formula 1.

The Horner-Marko situation

At present, according to what transpires from insiders, voluntary resignation on the part of Horner himself must be ruled out, with the latter continuing to deny all the accusations. Regardless of what actually happens at the end of the hearing, it will be difficult to imagine the continuation of the partnership between Horner and the Red Bull advisor Helmut Markowith the two clashing in a power struggle following the passing of founder Dietrich Mateschitz.

Horner-Newey: Is it over?

However, outside of the increasingly fractured relationship between Horner and Marko, the Team Principal may no longer count on another very important figure within the team, historically considered his ally: Adrian Newey. The designer, always considered a Friend of his compatriot, he would have in fact sworn loyalty to the team, despite Horner's absence.

Further and further away

All this, once again according to the rumors of f1-insider.com, testify to the continued weakening of Horner's position at Red Bull, even in the event of an internal acquittal. In the meantime, rumors are becoming more and more insistent about the name of the possible replacement for the Briton, identified as the current Sports Director Joshua Whatley.