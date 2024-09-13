The big announcement

Formula 1’s arrival in Baku was preceded by the now long-awaited Aston Martin team announces the hiring of highly decorated ex-Red Bull designer Adrian Neweywho was presented as the new face of the British team in a large press conference attended by the entire ‘Green’ top brass, including the drivers.

An event definitely in the style of the team owner, Lawrence Strollwho won the race for the most coveted technician of the Circus beating the competition – among others – of Ferrari. Newey however will actually become a new member of the Aston Martin stable only from next March 1stso in about six months. Perhaps also for this reason the now ex team principal of Newey, Christian Hornerhe judged “a little premature” the maxi press conference of presentation.

In the new team from March 1st

“It was obviously a big announcement from Aston Martin. Adrian has always had a tendency to do things his own way. It was a big moment for that team and they chose to celebrate it, perhaps potentially a little prematurely – Horner commented to the microphones of the RacingNews365 website – before he ended his contract with Red Bull Racing”. Small digs aside, however, Horner is aware of the importance that Newey will have in the growth of the Aston Martin team.

“Adrian is obviously an extremely creative person and he is not just any designer – Horner declared – I think he’s the only person in Formula 1 who still works on a drawing board. So, inevitably, there will be a process of getting to know each other, of getting to know each other’s work and so on. He is unique in many ways and I think Aston will obviously try to draw on his enormous experience.”.