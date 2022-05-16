Slowly, the Mercedes seems to recover. In Miami he placed George Russell and Lewis Hamilton in the top-6, despite a deficient qualifying from the former Williams and an uphill start for the seven-time world champion. Even the results of the PL2 in Florida, which ended with Russell’s first place, had brought back the smile to Brackley, but the race confirmed that Red Bull and Ferrari are still on another level.

Christian HornerHowever, he is convinced that this duopoly will not last long. The Red Bull team principal reiterated his ‘confidence’ in the qualities of his old rivals: once they understand how to solve the porpoising, apparently the father of all problems, the W13 will fly. It remains to be seen when they will find the solution, and in the meantime how much Red Bull and Ferrari have developed: “The Mercedes problems show that nothing is certain. Last year they said they would soon focus on the 2022 car and its development, yet they encountered these challenges.Horner told The Athletic. “Now they are nowhere near where they want to be. But the team has very smart people inside. I am sure they will be able to solve the problem, sooner or later they will be back on the right path. There are too many competent people not to find a solution. So, at some point, I expect them to be competitive again. It remains to be seen when they will solve the problems. But this is a long season and things can change very quickly“.