Mercedes updates

The arrival of Formula 1 in Europe, coinciding with the Monaco and Spanish Grands Prix, coincided with the first, great updates carried by different teams. Out of all the teams participating in the world championship, the one that seems to have put the most effort into increasing its performance appeared to be la Mercedes. The Brackley team, for example, has abandoned the zero-sidepods concept with a general redesign of the W14 which gave significant results in Barcelona, ​​as demonstrated by the 2nd place of Lewis Hamilton immediately followed by his teammate George Russell.

Expectations on the W14 are rising

Results that have therefore given confidence to the entire team, on which however the pressure is increasing at the same time to reconfirm itself in view of the next races. A concept shared by the Red Bull Team Principal Christian Horner to planetf1.comwith the latter explaining the main reason that will ‘force’ Mercedes to give their best in the rest of the season, and which is fundamentally linked the use of a large part of the budget cap.

Horner’s point of view

“To be honest, I haven’t thoroughly analyzed the updates yet – has explained – visually they look a little different, of course, but sometimes the visuals have little impact on performance. It’s usually what’s under the skin or the finer details that lead to have the biggest impact. They have updated a significant amount of components, e.g have spent a significant portion of their budget cap on this evolution. On balance, however, the gap with respect to what was observed in Bahrain remained practically intact. I expect them to come closer to our performance in the second half of this season.”

Horner’s reference to the gap intact to Bahrain takes into account the fact that Red Bull made a ‘wrong’ stint in Barcelona with hard rubber, a compound that proved to be uncompetitive in light of the low temperatures that characterized the Montmelò weekend. If Verstappen had replicated Hamilton and Russell’s strategy, the gap most likely would have actually been similar to the ‘blow’ given to the competition by Red Bull in Bahrain.