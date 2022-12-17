From reigning Constructors’ world champion for the eighth time in a row to third in the standings, and with only one win in a year. The comparison between the 2021 and 2022 from Mercedes in terms of results and performance, passed from a continuous struggle with the Red Bull to a championship bordering on disastrous. A world championship also closed behind a Ferrari that went through the opposite process, from a 2021 to forget to a 2022 that saw it return to success in some races, albeit with several mistakes.

The reasons for the collapse of the Brackley house could be various, even if the most evident is inherent to the change in the technical regulations, as emerged from a start to the season plagued by obvious problems such as the porpoising, then partially resolved during the current championship. According to Red Bull, however, the reasons for the Mercedes crisis would have been other, at least in the opinion of Christian Horner.

The team principal of the team that returned to world success after nine years has in fact indicated this crooked year as a consequence of the energies spent in contrasting the Milton Keynes team during 2021: “If last year they had told me about the final result of this season I would never have believed it – explained the British manager a gpfans. com – I believe that in 2021 the Mercedes have lost a lot of energy for the championshipand it shows that this year he paid i sequelae of this experience. I am incredibly proud of the whole team, how they raised the bar again and how they are back to fighting, adapting to the regulations and being strategically sharp. We rose to the occasion when needed and both drivers played their part with important victories. It was the first time Mercedes didn’t have a dominant car, so to be able to beat them last year and again this year is a sign of an incredible performance.”