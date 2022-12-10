Home celebrations Red Bull for the conquest of the drivers’ and constructors’ world titles they concentrated in particular between the night of 9 December and the afternoon of the following day, with two events that were as different as they were special for the Anglo-Austrian team. In the first, held in Bologna, Max Verstappen e Christian Horner received the award from the FIA ​​for achieving two championships, with the whole team then returning to its UK headquarters in Milton Keynes for another day of celebration.

In this case, both the Dutch driver and his teammate Sergio Perez whizzed through the streets of the British town at the wheel of RB7, the car with which Red Bull obtained the double driver-constructor world championship in 2011, in that case with Sebastian Vettel. Also in this circumstance, Horner spoke in front of the tide of ‘fellow citizens’ and fans of the team founded in 2005 by Dietrich Mateschitz, founder of the energy drink company who died last October.

Warming up the crowd with some hot ones 🍩 @Max33Verstappen 💪 pic.twitter.com/lXxqzECYk5 —Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) December 10, 2022

The team principal focused his attention on 2023, a season in which Red Bull’s top rival teams will try to return to the top of the constructors’ standings, with their respective drivers also trying to break Verstappen’s two-year dominance : “Hopefully we can defend these titles next year. Mercedes and Ferrari will push hardso we will try to do our best and in the hope that these guys can keep the World Cup”.