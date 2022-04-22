Smiles there Red Bull in the intermittent rain of Imola. On the circuit that bears the name of Enzo Ferrari and his son Dino, the Milton Keynes team, also facilitated by the five red flags that broke up the Santerno qualifying, achieved the second pole position of its season, the first with the champion of the world in charge, Max Verstappen. Sergio Perez instead he was slowed down by the last stop in the session and did not go beyond seventh position. Tomorrow, however, there will be the sprint race, which could confirm this result or upset the entire grid.

“We managed to find a good balance and Max made the rounds at a pivotal moment – commented Red Bull team principal Christian Horner to Sky Sports F1 microphones – now the challenge is what we will do tomorrow. We need to have a good start and deliver. But she did a super job. It was an unusual qualifying and the lap that turned out to be decisive was the one we put in the bank. Eventually it looked like the circuit might get fast again, but there was rain and then yet another red flag. This was a shame for Checo, who could have been there“.

Horner then concentrated on the performances of Ferrari and Red Bull, which were also heavily influenced by the variability of the weather and the track: “Oddly today it was the reverse of usual. Ferrari seemed better at being able to warm up the tireswe were struggling from this point of view and we needed more laps: If you look at our relative pace we are fast in sector 1, very fast in sector 2 and then we are about equal“, Concluded the English manager.