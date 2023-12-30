by VALERIO BARRETTA

If between 2022 and 2023 there could have been doubts about which model to follow in the development of their cars (after all, the ground-effect era was born 12 months earlier), now no F1 team has any doubts anymore: this is the Red Bull, which dominated 2023 in every aspect, and which only failed to score a full victory due to the bad weekend in Singapore. Even Ferrari and Mercedes, in different ways and at different times, have renounced the path taken on the track in 2022 to embrace the philosophy of Milton Keynes, in the hope of closing the gap as soon as possible.

Horner's words

At Red Bull they are aware that they have a competitive advantage in terms of speed and knowledge, but they also know that they cannot sleep peacefully and that they have relatively less margin in development compared to their rivals, both because they are already ahead and because of the lower number of hours in the wind tunnel. Team principal Chris Horner he commented with a joke on a dynamic that Red Bull will not be able to escape: “Imitation is the greatest form of flattery“, these are his words to PlanetF1. “I believe that's how Formula 1 works. I'm sure that next year there will be several cars that will resemble the RB19“.

In each cycle of regulations there is a car that starts in front of the others only to then see its gap progressively reduce over time: “It always takes a while to get to one convergence of benefits after the new regulations. This year we have had, at different times, different rivals. The only thing that was constant was our performance, and I'm sure that dynamic will change next year.”

“There will be convergence, but it is astonishing the level at which the team has performed consistently, in all conditions and on all circuits, to achieve 21 wins, six doubles and break every record of consecutive victories“, he concluded. “I think we've raised the bar. We have reached peaks never achieved before. It is a growth that takes everything into account: strategy, development, stops, aerodynamics, mechanics, engine and of course the riders“.