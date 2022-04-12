“Electric motorsport doesn’t work, it doesn’t attract people. There is no noise, there is no passion. And there’s no atmosphere either. Now we see the constructors retiring from the championship again“. With these words, released at OMR Podcast International, Christian Horner had recently liquidated the future of the Formula E, the main electric series that for some years has also obtained world championship recognition from the FIA. The relationship between the Formula 1 Circus and the 100% electric category has always been a relationship focused on mutual distrust and the two championships have never shown a real understanding of each other, despite several drivers we have had the opportunity to drive in both. series.

Of course, however, there are those who felt stung by the words spoken by the Red Bull team principal. Among these is the Porsche standard bearer – a brand that many are looking at a future in F1 alongside the Austrian team – André Lotterer, who did not miss an opportunity to reply to the words of the British manager. The three-time winner of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, speaking with the German site Speedweek, declared of “having immediately understood that [in Formula E] the game is tough and the challenge is very great. The championship has a future. There are not many alternatives for manufacturers to electric mobility“.

Lotterer then directly teased Horner, responding specifically to what had been his criticisms: “I take it as a compliment that he (Horner) talks about Formula E – stressed the German – because it indirectly demonstrates that Formula E is important to him. But [F1 e Formula E] they are two different worlds, they cannot be compared. If Formula E didn’t work, it wouldn’t exist. It was a challenge at the beginning, but the steps forward were great. We know what kind of performance electric cars can offer. Having this in motorsport is fantastic “.