After Ferrari’s success in the British and Austrian GPs, the Red Bull is back to victory for the first time in France from Montreal, once again with Max Verstappen. Thanks to this statement, the world leader not only maintains the top of the world championship standings, but also increases the advantage between himself and himself to 63 points. Charles Leclerc. The Monegasque of Ferrari, poleman in yesterday’s qualifying and for about 20 laps in command of the race, in fact ended his test prematurely following a contact with the barriers, generated by an error by him.

In this way, the Red Bull team principal, Christian Hornerwas able to celebrate the Dutchman’s victory, not without some regrets in other respects: “Another victory for Max – the Briton enthusiastically commented after the race – but it is frustrating not to have Perez on the podium, even if he was unlucky with the VSC. It was a great battle between Verstappen and Leclerc. To be honest, at the start of the race we thought ours was objective main was that of 2nd place. Max was able to follow Charles, and the tire temperatures seemed under control. It was an intense battle between the two of them in the first stint, then Leclerc had a bad accident. What matters most is that he is well“.

Moreover, in the moments immediately following the Ferrari driver’s off-track, Red Bull played the card ofundercuttaking advantage of the potential entrance of the Safety Car: “Max was in a position to make a pit stop – Horner added – tire wear was good, and we didn’t have blistering like Ferrari, which is why we bet on one aggressive strategy. It would have been interesting to see what would happen with Charles, because if he had gone to the pits he would have had a 2 or 3 lap advantage on the tires ”.

In conclusion, the British manager focused on the challenge between Verstappen and Leclerc, not wanting to comment on the reasons that, according to him, may have caused the Ferrari driver’s accident: “I don’t know what contributed to the accident – finished – but I can only say that he is a very strong driver. He and Max are two guys who are both giving their all, so much so that their cars are at the limit today. His bad luck is our luck today“.