What we saw in the first 17 laps of the French Grand Prix was definitely fun, with Max Verstappen on Red Bull that he was tailing Charles Leclerc on Ferrari. The Dutchman’s pressure on the Monegasque was evident, having spent most of the laps less than a second behind his rival. No obvious attacking maneuvers, however, with the world leader who preferred not to throw himself into rash maneuvers, even considering his advantage in the standings. And so, after climbing his gap of about 1 ″ 5 to save the tires, Verstappen was called back to the pits, to try the tactics of theundercutor rather the early stop with respect to his rival, to guarantee himself a few quick laps on fresh tires and position himself in front of the opponent once he too has made the stop.

The reigning world champion thus mounted the Hard tires on lap 17, quickly getting rid of Lando Norris (McLaren) once back on track and launching into fast laps to try to gain virtual leadership on Leclerc. Ferrari did not immediately respond to the rivals’ strategy and the Monegasque remained on track, trying to give his all before the break. But in the middle of the following lap, in Turn 1, the Rossa number 16 went into the barriers due to a driving error by its driver, depriving the race of the pathos for the winner, with Verstappen who from then on controlled up to the flag. chess. He spoke about what could have happened Christian Horner from Red Bull: “Max had already virtually passed Charles after half a lap. In the second part of the race, the duel would be reversed. With Max in the lead and Ferrari with the advantage of cooler tires. And it is a real shame not to know how it would have turned out ”.

Helmut Marko, director of Red Bull, on the other hand, seemed worried by the Ferrari speed of the entire weekend: “Sainz in Q2 set an extraterrestrial lap time, he left us almost a second behind. This should give us important food for thought, especially if they will be able to regularly reproduce this type of time“, He stated in the statements collected by AAuto, Motor und Sport.