This year’s riders’ championship was decided in favor of Max Verstappen, with the success of the Dutchman who gave Red Bull its first title since 2013, becoming the second driver to do so with the Austrian manufacturer after Sebastian Vettel. However, if it wasn’t for the entrance of the Safety Car, decreed a few laps from the end to allow the removal of Williams’s Nicholas Latifi, the championship would have been resolved, with a very high probability, with a very different outcome.

The Canadian, who bumped into the barriers in an attempt to get close to Mick Schumacher, got the race leader in trouble Lewis Hamilton who, at that moment, enjoyed an advantage of just under fifteen seconds over Verstappen himself. The latter, however, favored by a timely tire change immediately after the accident, canceled the gap between himself and the Englishman precisely due to the Safety Car, then sinking the decisive overtaking on the last lap, the single faced without the safety car.

Christian Horner will be sorting out Nicholas Latifi’s Christmas present this year 😅 pic.twitter.com/SPw4o01SCb – ESPN F1 (@ ESPNF1) December 13, 2021

In a certain sense, therefore, Latifi proved to be a fundamental, as well as unexpected, pawn in the final success of Red Bull. In this regard, the team principal of the Austrian team, Christian Horner, he let himself go to a joke against the same Williams driver. At the end of the race, during the celebrations, the English manager indirectly addressed the North American with this ‘promise’: “He will receive a lifetime supply of Red Bull.”