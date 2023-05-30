Entertainment and accidents

The Monaco weekend bequeathed to Formula 1 the umpteenth victory of Max Verstappen and Red Bull, undisputed masters of this start to the season, and the splendid stories of Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon, second and third at the finish line but both – for different reasons – as happy as those who crossed the finish line first on the narrow streets of the Principality. In addition to the show on the track, however, the Monegasque weekend sparked a debate, half-jokingly, which concerned the accident recovery operations.

Mercedes and Red Bull ‘violated’

First Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes and then Sergio Perez’s Red Bull actually ‘tasted’ the walls of Monaco on Saturday. The track marshals, in order to remove the single-seaters that crashed into the wall as quickly as possible, have chosen to use cranes to lift and move the single-seaters ‘by weight’ knocked out by contact with the barriers. This, however, without the cars having any type of coverage. Photographers thus had a good game in the portray the absolutely most important and secret area of ​​an F1: the bottom.

The barbs of Wolff and Horner

Realistically, it was difficult to think that in a narrow and winding track like the one in Monaco, almost totally devoid of escape routes, a different solution could be reached. But that didn’t stop it launch a few digs at the commissioners’ address by the two team principals of Mercedes and Red Bull: Toto Wolff and Christian Horner. The Viennese manager had expressed himself in recent days, jokingly talking about “circus”. Horner, always using the tool of irony, echoed him recently.

You don’t peek

“It is very impolite to look up people’s skirts” commented, by way of joke, the team principal of the world champion team. However, Horner then further toned down the tone, confirming that in reality it is a common practice for every team to spy on opponents to steal useful secrets to develop your own single-seater: “A lot of photos are taken in the paddock. Each team employs spy photographers to take pictures of the other cars when they are damaged and parts are visible, which is common practice.”.