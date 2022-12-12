The last few have been days of great celebration for Max Verstappen and for the whole team Red Bull. All the top management of the Austrian team had the opportunity to worthily celebrate the extraordinary results obtained during this season, moving between the FIA ​​Gala organized in Bologna and the parties set up in the Milton Keynes factory. Between one toast and another, without the tension of having to face other races in the coming months, all the main protagonists of the reigning world champion team loosened up their inhibitory brakes a little, also indulging in lighter considerations on what it was the year that just ended.

Compared to what was seen on the track in 2021, Verstappen no longer had to engage in fierce battles with Lewis Hamilton to hit his second world title, arithmetically securing the World Championship with a good four GPs ahead of the end of the season. Yet there was no shortage of tense stories between the Dutchman and the British champion at the penultimate race of the year, the San Paolo GP.

In fact, on the Interlagos track the two great rivals were the protagonists of a new accident at the ‘S’ of Senna. Race direction blamed Verstappen, who was penalized for the incident. Hamilton on the occasion did not hide his annoyance with the driving style of the current reigning champion, accused of deliberately raising the level of aggression when he is around.

The reply from the Austrian team has only arrived in recent days, right from the Milton Keynes stage. Christian Horner and Max Verstappen in fact found themselves together during the party organized by Red Bull and, analyzing the season that has just ended, they indulged in some considerations that sparked the amusement of the crowd present. “Do you want to know something? We’ve been going all year and he [Verstappen] didn’t make a single lump to the car. Not even a broken wing. Anything. And then we went to Brazil. So maybe we could ask him what happened with a certain Mercedes driver“, Horner commented amused. Equally witty was the answer from Verstappen, who played along with his team principal: “Our car didn’t like that corner“, his ironic reply.