Ricciardo one step away from returning

As is now known, the Hungarian Grand Prix of this weekend will mark the return of Daniel Ricciardo on the starting grid. The Australian, who had interrupted his relationship with McLaren at the end of 2022, was then recalled by Red Bull as test and third driver for this season, with the continuation of his activity on the track which could potentially reopen the hypotheses of his return as an official driver in 2024.

The Australian wins the ‘derby’ with Lawson

A goal that materialized earlier than expected, thanks to the Nyck de Vries dismissed from AlphaTauri and the decision to replace the Dutchman with Ricciardo himself. However, even with regard to this operation carried out by Red Bull, some doubts have arisen: the Milton Keynes team, in fact, is famous for its extremely competitive Junior Team and full of young talents, among which the New Zealander stands out Liam Lawson. DTM and Formula 2 vice-champion, as well as test driver for Red Bull and AlphaTauri, the 21-year-old has claimed a total of three wins in Super Formula, the Japanese category formerly known as Formula Nippon, and is in full race for the title just one point behind the leader and with three rounds to go. The same question therefore arose for many enthusiasts: why didn’t Red Bull choose Lawson and preferred to focus on Ricciardo?

The reasons explained by Horner

The first not to have created a case was the New Zealander himself, who reiterated the difficulty of making his debut in F1 during the current season and of keeping a debut in 2024 as his goal. In addition, the Red Bull Team Principal, Christian Hornerunderlined the reasons why Daniel Ricciardo was given priority, explaining them to the microphones of the podcast F1 Nation: “Liam is doing a great job in Japan – said the British manager – And It would have been unfair to put him in a situation where he had to handle such a car right away. So I think it was logical, as long as the Pirelli tests at Silverstone went well, for Daniel to enter that cockpit. On the seventh lap of the test, he had already confirmed it. He was in good shape, we practically made him do 100 laps. It was a baptism of fire, and he didn’t ask for the headrest protectors. He has kept himself in excellent shape. By nature he is quite athletic, he has been training constantly. It will be tough for him in Hungary, which is probably one of the toughest races on the calendar, but I’m sure he’s in good shape.”