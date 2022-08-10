A tracker against a financial specialist (although the latter has some races behind him in the touring series): this is how we can summarize the concept expressed by Red Bull team principal Christian Horner in defining the competitive and political clash between him and Toto Wolff, number one of Mercedes, a team that has won 15 of the 16 world titles up for grabs so far in the turbo-hybrid era in F1 .

“It’s easy to provoke Toto – the thesis of Christian Horner interviewed by Sky Sports Uk (the verbatim words were ‘it’s easy to pull his chain’ in reference to Toto Wolff, a way of saying that can be translated as ‘provoke’ or ‘tease’) – I have nothing personal against him and he has done a phenomenal job at Mercedes. He arrived in F1 following a very different path from mine, more on the financial side. I find it easy to hit the mark with him, we saw it in 2021 ″.

To say that Wolff and Horner’s relationship is not idyllic is an understatement. Wolff defined Horner as an inflated ball and a very good actor in front of the microphones, while Horner on the other hand never misses an opportunity to underline the lobbying of Mercedes in terms of influence on the FIA ​​as regards regulations. When Horner intends that it is easy to provoke Wolff, the number one of the Red Bull wall refers to Wolff’s reactions in the pits during some episodes that occurred during the last season: “When you see people banging headphones on the floor or having other reactions of this kind, it means that you have hit the mark – Horner added – for the first time he found himself involved in such an intense struggle and it is interesting to note how people react in these situations “.

However Horner did not want to crown himself as team principal higher than Wolff: “It’s not up to me to judge, what is certain is that I don’t have to worry about how my figure is seen or painted from the outside. What I have to do is do the best possible job for all the people I represent ”.