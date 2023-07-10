Red Bull always ahead

The circuits change, the conditions change, but the result never changes. At Silverstone Red Bull celebrated its tenth consecutive success this season, the 11th overall considering also the last race of 2022. Record numbers, as well as those of Max Verstappen, author of eight successes in these first 10 races of 2023. For the Austrian team, only the opponents are different to beat. In the first races of the season, Aston Martin came forward, then it was the turn of Mercedes and Ferrari alternately to play the role of the main antagonists of the RB19s. In England, surprisingly, McLaren stepped forward, capable with Lando Norris of staying close to Verstappen as never seen this season.

Horner applauds McLaren

Interviewed after the race by Italian TV Sky Sports F1 Christian Horner himself is ironic about this alternation of opponents. The British manager applauded the step forward by the Williams team, capable of collecting four very important points thanks to Alex Albon’s eighth place, and ‘christened’ the Grove team as a possible new competitor. “What if something will change in Hungary? Every race is different Horner commented. this race was McLaren, last Ferrari. Maybe next will be Williams. Values ​​keep mixing. This track is special and McLaren did very well. They’ve done a great job. They pushed us to the limit, we had to be totally on point to win this race.”.

Departure to be reviewed

The reigning world champion team principal, who is gearing up for another double of titles, then analyzed the only really complicated moment in Verstappen’s race: the start. “At Silverstone we have already seen in the past that whoever starts second can get a better starting point Horner pointed out. it also happened in 2021. We have to understand what can be improved from the start. Max kept his cool and did a great job passing Lando and then trying to get out of the DRS zone“.

Around 2024

But what must really worry Red Bull’s opponents is the fact that the attention of the ‘bulls’ is already largely directed to 2024: “The next races? For us there is already a lot of work aimed at next year – warned Horner – because we have very little time to use in the wind tunnel. So maybe you will see the other teams getting a bit closer in the second part of the season, because we don’t have as much time to devote to development. The whole team is doing a fantastic job. It will be interesting to see the next races. Then after the summer break there will be time to figure out what to do. We are focused on this year, but clearly the design team needs to think about next year.”.