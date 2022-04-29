The perfect weekend to cancel ‘all of a sudden’ the second technical knockout in three races for Max Verstappen: Red Bull at Imola hit a double that had been missing since 2016. In Malaysia Daniel Ricciardo preceded Max Verstappen, on the Santerno circuit the Dutchman instead dominated the weekend in front of an excellent Sergio Perez.

The reigning world champion collected 34 points out of the 34 at stake, the Red Bull 58 of the 59 conquerable. A full of points which allowed the Milton Keynes team to drop 11 from Ferrari in the Constructors’ standings, while Verstappen still pays 27 to Leclerc.

The Red Bull team principal, Christian Horneradmitted that in the final the tension was at its maximum at the Red Bull wall, with so many points ready to be confiscated and the specters of reliability that will always accompany the irrationality of Milton Keynes’s men after the double retirement in the last km in Bahrain in addition to the one at the halfway point of Verstappen in Australia: “My foot was jumping more than Leclerc’s helmet – Horner made fun of the ‘porpoising’ of his foot and the Monegasque helmet, which visibly swayed at the end of the straight – seeing the checkered flag was a relief, we were in full control and in that situation you only have to lose and a lot. It seemed like it was going to rain again at the end and it takes very little to put a wheel on a puddle and find yourself so off-piste “added podcast host F1 Nation.

Faced with the difficulties of Lewis HamiltonHorner is convinced that this is a passing crisis: “Up until five races ago the world title was being played. He had a horrible weekend in Imola, but he hasn’t forgotten how he drives. They will fix the car in Mercedes and he can still be a factor in this championship. We do not underestimate anyone, we focus only on ourselves “.