Case de Vries, Horner defends Marko

Helmut marko: in his spare time a pundit, formally the director of Red Bull. There isn’t a day when the Austrian doesn’t have his say on the events of Formula 1. And sometimes his phrases goad the drivers of the same universe of Milton Keynes: Sergio Perez knows something about it, perhaps his favorite victim in the jabs which launches in the press; unfortunately Nyck also tried it on his own skin de Vriesafoot before the Hungarian GP due to his disappointing results in AlphaTauri.

The Dutchman is perhaps the emblem of Marko’s management of drivers making their debut as a starter in Formula 1 or in Red Bull. The 80-year-old does not grant any kind of mitigating factor and continually puts pressure on the shoulders of the riders to whom he himself has given a real opportunity in the Circus. Drivers who perhaps deserve to play this opportunity to the end in the best possible way: it was certainly not the case of de Vries, who despite having his faults (he clearly lost the confrontation with Yuki Tsunoda) found himself in a team already questioned by the parent company, with a slow car to learn in a day and a half of tests before catapulting onto tracks that in some cases have never been tried before.

Horner’s words

Team principal Chris Horner indirectly responded to those who criticize Marko for his handling of the de Vries case, the last of the “purged” after the Red Bull rejection of Daniil Kvyat, Pierre Gasly and Alex Albon: “He’s pretty tough on young drivers, but if they can’t survive Helmut, they’ll never survive F1“, these are his words to ESPN.

“Helmut is a communications manager’s nightmare. So when he gets smart, journalists just need to poke him to get a front page headline“, has continued. “But he says things as he sees them. In many respects it is very similar to how Niki Lauda was, they come from the same generation and have the same character: at 80 he still watches every Formula 2 session and Formula 3, looking for the fuchsia sectors in every inter-half. He religiously follows young talents, I have always had a very direct relationship with him“.