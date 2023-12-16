An unrepeatable season

In 2022 the Red Bull he seemed to have already reached sensational heights by winning 17 victories out of the 22 races played. In 2023 the Milton Keynes team did even better, missing out on the win only due to the bad weekend in Singapore. Red Bull beat McLaren's record of consecutive victories that had stood since 1988 and Max Verstappen broke record after record including the incredible one of completing a thousand laps in the lead in 2023.

This week the Anglo-Austrian team gathered at the headquarters in Milton Keynes to celebrate what the team principal Christian Horner “an unrepeatable season”. “I don't think I will be able to experience a similar season again in my life – added Horner as reported by BBC – all the talent and skills of the team came together to achieve 21 victories out of 22 races, facing and winning almost all the challenges we faced.”

Looking ahead to 2024, Horner expects decidedly more formidable competition: “It will be Red Bull's twentieth anniversary and the fact that we already have 13 world titles under our belt fills me with pride – he added – with stable rules, however, the rivals will be very close and it will be a completely different challenge for us. I have no doubt that Mercedes, for example, will present itself as fierce to say the least. They are a great team and have dominated for years, now they are going through a slightly more delicate moment, but they will return to the top.”

The Red Bull team principal stressed that the team is now truly 'complete' with the addition of the engine division at the Milton Keynes campus: “Only this piece was missing, the prospect of racing with our engine in 2026 is definitely fascinating and it allowed us to attract even more top-level technicians further raising the bar regarding the figures now working for Red Bull”.