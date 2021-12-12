The 2021 constructors’ world title ended up in the hands of Mercedes, with the German team winning the eighth seal in its history, as well as the eighth in a row. However, the real joy is being experienced by Red Bull, celebrating the success of Max Verstappen in the drivers’ championship; the Dutchman, at the end of the spectacular final of the race, in fact imposed himself on the top of the world for the first time in his career, becoming the second driver of the Austrian house – after Sebastian Vettel – to enter the roll of honor .

A season that ended in line with the emotions and twists seen throughout the year, as confirmed by the Red Bull team principal. Christian Horner. The English manager, over the moon for Verstappen’s triumph, commented not only on the emotions of this milestone, but also on the work done by Red Bull designed to achieve this success, achieved at the end of a race, once again, not free from controversy: “We have always said to let the riders run – he has declared – and I believe that the Race Direction did well to restart the race, giving life to a crazy ending. However, Max didn’t win the title here: he built it over the course of a year, against a world champion and a phenomenal opponent like Lewis, which makes this victory even more beautiful. I called upon the gods of racing to make something happen, with that Safety Car then entered the track in the final laps due to Nicholas Latifi’s accident. He allowed us to mount the soft tires, which proved decisive for overtaking. Speaking of which, I have to say that we had a hard time with the stewards even before the race: I obviously expect appeals, but the stewards made the right choice, and I’m so proud of Max! ”.

In addition to these considerations, Horner finally described the final moments of the race and the exultation that exploded immediately after crossing the finish line. A checkered flag that put the words ‘end’ to an unprecedented world championship, also characterized by strong friction with Mercedes and between their respective drivers: “I’ve been screaming since turn 5 of the last lap – he added – seeing him become world champion was incredible. We won our first title in our history right here, and that success served as a warning to us to get to work on getting another one today. Regarding the episode during the first lap, Max managed to sink the attack while remaining on the track inside: I don’t understand why that position was not returned, but it’s all over now. But the beginning was a shock. Mercedes are a great quality team, and they have gotten stronger and stronger over the past few years. This is also why we experience the result obtained with so much intensity. It is a rivalry that took place on and off the track between the drivers, between the teams, with related strategies or developments, but also between Toto and me. He and I have had our moments of tension, but always in full mutual respect. It seems to me that both we deserve the two championships won: us with the drivers, and they with the manufacturers. The stakes this year have been high, as has the level of competition, as demonstrated by this long head-to-head, characterized by a strong commitment from both teams. Perez was incredible – he concluded – we talked about it before the race about the ideal strategy to help Max during the race, and we put it into action “.