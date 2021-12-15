The Mercedes press blackout continues when we have now reached the eve of the FIA ​​award ceremony, which coincides with the deadline for the Brackley team to formalize the appeal that the German manufacturer has shown that it wants to present after the rejection. by the Commissioners of the complaint presented at the end of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix regarding non-compliance with article 48.12 of the sporting regulations which states “All the cars must split and the race must be restarted in the next lap”.

Today in Milton Keynes Red Bull welcomed Max Verstappen as world champion, although the Trophy will only be awarded to the Dutchman at the FIA ​​Award Ceremony tomorrow. Christian Horner hopes it will be like this: “I have not received any contraindications in this regard, I hope that tomorrow Verstappen will receive the trophy thus becoming world champion definitively – said Horner as reported by the newspaper racefans.net – with regard to the appeal, it is a matter that primarily concerns the FIA ​​and Mercedes, obviously I will be notified of any developments as a representative of Red Bull. In the post-race I was unable to meet Toto Wolff, but I did meet Ola Kallenius (number one in the Daimler group) who congratulated me as did Wolff via text in the evening. In Abu Dhabi Verstappen became world champion on the track and we are extremely proud of it, our concentration is dedicated to the celebrations ”.