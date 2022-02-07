The controversial final of last season of Formula 1 continues to be discussed even today. With just over a month left for the 2022 championship, which will see the debut of ground-effect single-seaters, the chaos of Abu Dhabi continues to stir the sleep of the Federation.

The FIA ​​had already announced in December that an in-depth analysis would be carried out to understand what went wrong in the management by the race director Michael Masi and the final decisions will be announced at the next World Council to be held in Bahrain on March 18. , after the Federation has also asked the drivers and teams for their opinion to understand what changes to adopt.

The new president of the FIA, Mohammed Ben Sulayem, has openly expressed his will to resolve this situation, and this could lead to greater support for the race director.

Speaking to Sky Sports, on the occasion of the Autosport AwardsChristian Horner said he expects changes to ensure that the referee can make better decisions.

“The new president has put the emphasis on that, and I think there is a push to make sure the race director has better support,” said the Red Bull team principal.

Safety Car and Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12 Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

“The tools we have at our disposal are much more advanced than those of Michael and his team and I think a lot of attention has been paid to this during the winter.”

“I think that role will have more support and hopefully this will allow for easier and faster decision making. I think we also need to work on the regulations to simplify some of them.”

Next week the teams will meet for the F1 Commission before the World Council gives final approval for any changes.

Horner then returned to the topic of Abu Dhabi and answered without too many words when asked if all the chaos that arose after that controversial race finale represented a brake on the celebrations of the world title won by Max Verstappen.

“Absolutely not! The only ones who keep talking about it are you. We enjoyed the championship success and now the focus is on next season. 2021 is already history ”.

To admire the Red Bull RB18, the car with which Max Verstappen will have to defend the world title, you will have to wait until next February 9th.