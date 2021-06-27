“We have to prove something in our turn.” Lewis Hamilton at the end of the Styrian Grand Prix stressed that Mercedes must try to respond to the step forward shown by Red Bull and Honda in the last two weeks. Toto Wolff, however, replied that even the seven-time world champion is aware of the fact that updating the Mercedes W12 would not be rational with a 2022 project that no longer allows any distraction. Christian Horner, however, does not believe these words: “By now we know Toto, he usually tries to divert attention by shifting the spotlight to other issues – the words of the number one of the Red Bull wall in the various interviews sustained at the end of the first of the two races at the Red Bull Ring won by Max Verstappen – I can’t believe they will continue throughout the season without bringing a single new component to the car ”.

Wolff: “Hamilton knows it is not rational to develop the W12”

Regarding the management of the ‘double commitment’ 2021 and 2022 Christian Horner is not worried about neglecting the next regulatory cycle: “It is a question of balancing the efforts between this year and the next, but if that means working a little more we are absolutely ready to face the effort required. The question is to find the right balance between marginal gains for this year and big steps for next year. But it’s no different than it was in the past ”. Out of eight races, Red Bull has won five, including the last four on very different circuits, testifying to the goodness of the RB16-B: “The big difference this season compared to the last ones is that we came out of the blocks very strongly. We are now optimizing the potential and fine-tuning the car more and more effectively. We must continue to keep our heads down, turn the screw and stay focused. Next week we have yet another race here, but we have already seen last year with the double races that things can change from one weekend to the next ”.