Red Bull: the stop arrives

It was from Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2022 that on the step of the podium of a Formula 1 GP there had always been only and exclusively a driver Red Bull. An absolute record in the history of this category equal to 15 consecutive victories, as well as the ten successes in a row achieved by Max Verstappen in the last Italian Grand Prix. However, even for the best, sooner or later the misstep comes. An episode that took shape over the weekend of Marina Bay 2023the first this season to celebrate the success of a driver not part of the Red Bull team.

Ferrari killjoy

Just as it happened in 1988, when the Ferrari averted the possibility of seeing an entire championship with the McLarens of Senna and Prost always in command, the ‘Horse’ he played the same role this year against the Milton Keynes house thanks to Carlos Sainz, his second career success. A flawless race for the Spaniard, unlike that of the reigning world champion, and above all of Sergio Perez, respectively 5th and 8th. While the Dutchman did not feel at ease throughout the weekend, still managing to come within the lead of Charles Leclerc in the final laps, the Mexican recovered five positions from the starting grid, remaining in the points despite the 5 second penalty imposed at the end of the race for a contact with Alexander Albon.

Honor to merit

Thus ends for Red Bull a cycle that is difficult to repeat both by the same Anglo-Austrian team and by any other team, but the disappointment of the result (which denied Red Bull from becoming the first team in history to win all the races of a single season) did not however exaggerately embitter the Team Principal Christian Hornerwho wanted to praise the performance of his Ferrari rivals: “First of all, congratulations to Ferrari – he has declared – Carlos had a great race and managed to maintain the victory. Today was definitely an exciting race, but it was very unlucky for us. The safety car couldn’t have come at a worse time and took away any chance we had of getting into the race. It was a shame, but there are also many positive aspects. Max’s pace at the end and Checo’s return made for a very strong performance. We knew the race would end at some point and we reflect on the job well done by the team. 15 wins in a row is an incredible feat. Max’s 10 victories are equally extraordinary. We have great momentum ahead of Japan and can’t wait to get going again.”

Black day for Checo

More loving, however, are the considerations of Perezoff the podium for the seventh time this season: “It wasn’t a great day for us, it was as hard as we expected, we struggled throughout the race and nothing really worked – commented – the safety cars arrived at the wrong time and the same happened with the VSCs, it wasn’t our day. In the end we adopted a different strategy to everyone else and this was the best we could do. I think we have a lot of things to analyze after this weekend and a lot of things to understand as a team. I think the problems were related to the circuit and next weekend we should be stronger, let’s move on and look at Japan.”