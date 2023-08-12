The changes in the Alpine house

The days immediately preceding the 2023 Belgian Grand Prix will be remembered for a more unique than rare decision taken by theAlpinewhich communicated in one fell swoop the interruption of the report during the current season with three of its main men: in addition to Team Principal Otmar Szafnauer, who had only joined Enstone last season, the French company also said goodbye to Sports Director Alan Permane, as well as Technical Director Pat Fry. To all this is added the previous replacement on the top floors, with Laurent Rossi relieved of the position of CEO of Alpine.

Horner’s comments

A real revolution that has generated surprises and perplexities in the world of Formula 1, and which has undoubtedly attracted the attention of various insiders such as Christian Horner, Team Principal of the Red Bull that is literally dominating the current championship. In a meeting with the media, the British manager did not want to comment on the choices made by Alpine, focusing however on the figure of Alan Stays.

Praise to the English engineer

Specifically, Horner thus indicated his strengths, wishing him the best for his future: “It’s Alpine’s business and has nothing to do with us – commented – but as far as individuals, Otmar has obviously been around for some time and has always been very direct in dealing with us, and had a good understanding of the business. I think for Alan or ‘Bat’ as he is better known in the paddock, 34 years of work is quite a remarkable achievement. He went from Benetton to Renault, then Lotus, back to Renault and Alpine; he was one of the pillars of this company and obviously he was present during the world championships of Michael Schumacher and Fernando Alonso, so a extremely competent man. I doubt he’ll be unemployed for long, but hats off to what he did with the team, especially considering the difficult times in which they risked insolvency, problems with shareholders and the transfer of the entire team. It is in those moments that the team needs clear guidance, leadership and firm points and in that moment I was particularly impressed by the fact that he was a solid pillar. So I wish him the best of luck for the future”.