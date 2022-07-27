After years of overwhelming Mercedes power, thanks to the new ground effect cars, the two teams that are setting the pace in the 2022 championship are Red Bull and Ferrari. The two teams are giving life to a spectacular confrontation full of twists, net of a world ranking that is clearly rewarding the Anglo-Austrians, although the distance between the cars is far from wide. And the duel is centered on mutual respect, with team principals Christian Horner and Mattia Binotto who are also in harmony on a political level – just think of the common front on the technical directive 039 and the 2023 regulatory changes – and the drivers Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc who, despite several battles on the track, have maintained an excellent relationship.

“There is respect between two extremely competitive teams“, Explained Christian Horner, adding:”We have a head to head in every race, but there is a genuine respect between drivers and teams which is nice to see. It is certainly a track-focused confrontation. There is no politics or there is no shit out of the loop“. In the interview given to Eurosportthe British manager had words of esteem and encouragement towards Ferrari: “The points gap is greater than it should have been. They have a great car, I think for example that on the curbs they are better than us. Ours is a car that is faster on straights and more ‘slippery’. But in the end the lap times are similar even if obtained in a different way. It’s all about putting things together, from tire degradation to temperature, to pit stops, to strategy. Everything counts because we are very close. In this first part of the year we have taken more of our opportunities, but I expect a very close final part “Horner concluded.