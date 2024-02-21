Horner case: Wolff is guaranteed

“I think Red Bull has made the decision to do an internal investigation, we must trust in this process, it is an important topic and we defend inclusion. There are many conjectures, we must not speak on conjectures. When an outcome is reached we can comment“. Thus the Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff he commented to the microphones of Sky Sports F1 the situation of the Red Bull colleague who sees his role within the Milton Keynes team decidedly in the balance.

“We want to talk about racing cars and sports rather than these very critical topicswhich are not just a problem of one team, but a phenomenon or a problem for the whole of Formula 1 and in general for every individual who works out there.”added Wolff, underlining that there are no technical solutions at stake, but values ​​on which Liberty Media does not compromise.

The Mercedes number one also commented on the start of the tests at which Red Bull presented itself with some solutions examined by the Brackley team in the first two years of the ground effect era: “Red Bull goes fast, the others are all together with the times, we will understand better in these three days. Surprised by Newey's choices? The most important thing in terms of performance is the flat bottom, not the bodywork. What we don't see is more important than what we see“.