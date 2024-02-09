Crucial day, but not decisive

Earlier this week, in conjunction with the F1 Commission meeting in London, the case linked to the Red Bull team principal broke out Christian Horner. Following what was reported by an employee, Horner was placed under investigation by Red Bull Austria who entrusted the investigation to an independent lawyer.

Horner is accused of 'transgressive behavior' and according to German sources the team principal would have been asked to voluntarily resign from his position. The presentation of the Red Bull RB20 is scheduled for next Thursday, February 15th, and it is natural to imagine that this matter must reach a conclusion before that date.

According to what was reported by the journalist of Sky Sports UK Craig Slater today Horner will be heard by the lawyer to whom the investigation was entrusted, but no decision is expected from Red Bull management today. Horner will be heard in London and not in Milton Keynes, the team's headquarters, where he has continued to carry out his work in recent days in view of the start of the season. Horner will have to answer for excessively 'controlling' and potentially coercive behaviour.