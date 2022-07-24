For the eighth time in twelve grand prix, Ferrari will start from pole position this 2022. Charles Leclerc will start from the most advanced pitch on the starting grid and will find himself hunted by the couple Red Bull formed by Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez, who will start from second and third position respectively. All is therefore not lost for the Anglo-Austrian team, which will find itself in a situation of numerical advantage, given that Carlos Sainz, although very fast, will have to start from the last row after replacing the power unit on his Ferrari number 55. There could thus be a strategic advantage in a race which, given the high temperatures, could focus on the two stops and in which tire degradation will play a key role.

Christian HornerRed Bull team principal, explained after qualifying: “In the race we will have 2 cars against 1, so this should give us a strategic advantage and could play an important role in the final result “. The British then added: “Ferrari has more downforce, we have less load. The key factor will be the ability to keep the front tires alive in long corners. It will be a fascinating battle. If we manage to be close to Leclerc, I expect that we will be able to attack him thanks to the advantage given by the top speed ”. According to what was reported by the Germans of Auto, Motor und Sporton Friday night there was a lot of work in Milton Keynes to find the best set-up and thanks to the simulator, the understeer on Verstappen’s RB18 was eliminated.