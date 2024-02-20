Bad mood in the Ford house

Bound by an agreement that will come into force in 2026 for the return to Formula 1 with Red Bull, Ford is following the news with understandable apprehension on the story he is seeing at center stage Christian Horner.

As is known, the English team principal is accused of inappropriate behavior towards an employee, who notified the company, which in turn initiated an internal proceeding managed by an external lawyer. Last Friday Ford underlined that it expected a standard “very high level of behavior and integrity” also by its partners, hoping for a rapid conclusion of the matter.

The clause

In recent days, however, the possibility has clearly emerged that Ford – faced with the possible scandal that could materialize on the horizon for Horner and Red Bull – could terminate the future agreement with the Anglo-Austrian team.

This was reported by the authoritative economic newspaper Financial Timeswhich pointed out that Ford sent a private letter to Red Bull in which he invited her to be absolutely transparent in the management of the accusations made against her team principal. But not only that, because the newspaper explained: “According to people familiar with the nature of the partnership, Ford has the option to leave Red Bull if it wishes“. In short, a real exit clause.