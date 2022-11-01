The ‘plea deal’ between Red Bull and the International Automobile Federation regarding the overrun of the budget cap in 2021 of 1.8 million pounds, in addition to the limitations in the use of the wind tunnel (10% less than the total available ), has provided for a fine of seven million dollars. He focused on this pecuniary penalty Christian Horner: “That’s a huge amount of money, payable within 30 days – commented the manager of the Anglo-Austrian team – obviously it is up to the FIA ​​to decide what to do with it, but we hope it will be destined for a good cause“.

In fact, according to the British executive, the sum to be paid could still be used for a ‘noble purpose’: “We see leagues struggling to survive financiallyso we hope that these seven million can lead to positive results“, Concluded the manager. The reference of the number one of the Red Bull wall could be the W Seriesa championship reserved exclusively for girls who dream of making a career in the world of motorsport starting from the categories with open wheels.

This series in 2022 had to interrupt the regular running of the championship prematurely without completing the year in the United States and Mexico, stages originally included in the calendar, due to problems of an economic nature (the ‘hole’ is just 7 million ). Hence Horner’s hope of seeing the fine destined perhaps for the W Series 2023 although the championship is not organized by the FIA.