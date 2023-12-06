Sainz and Leclerc still in Ferrari

The contracts that bind Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc at Ferrari they will expire at the end of the 2024 season, but the opportunity to see both drivers still in Maranello in the near future is quite high. Although no official announcements have yet been made, the most reassuring words have recently come from the President of the prancing Horse, John Elkannwho reiterated that both the Spaniard and the Monegasque ‘will certainly remain’ at the wheel of the Red in the next years.

The Leclerc-Ferrari love story

It therefore remains to be understood what the new agreement will be for Sainz and Leclerc to remain in Maranello, with the latter renewing his ties with Ferrari after a long history with the team born in 2016. In that year, in fact, the Monegasque entered the Driver Academy remaining there until 2018, the year in which he made his debut in Formula 1 with Sauber until becoming an official driver for the Red team definitively in 2019.

All a given for Horner

Vice-world champion last year and author of 5 overall winsLeclerc, despite the difficulties suffered in the battles with Mercedes first and then Red Bull, is considered one of the biggest threats to Max Verstappen’s current leadership, and the Red Bull Team Principal is also aware of this: Christian Horner. Interviewed by Sky F1 at the Autosport Awards, the English manager believes Leclerc’s renewal is now a given, so much so that he considers different news a real surprise: “It’s completely natural, he’s a great rider. I’m sure they’ll want to keep it with them and they would be crazy if they didn’t“.

Wolff’s thought

The Mercedes Team Principal is also of this opinion Toto Wolffwho before the renewals of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell (both valid until 2025) had seriously considered Leclerc himself for a future in Brackley: “I don’t know anything about the contract situation, but he’s a fantastic guy. Why shouldn’t Ferrari renew it?“. Both Leclerc and Elkann considered the season just over “disappointing”but the process started by Ferrari for the growth of the team makes Maranello’s number 1 himself optimistic, to the point of considering his driver as a future world champion.