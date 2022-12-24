With 17 victories in 22 races, 16 out of 19 considering the World Championship from Imola onwards, it can be said that the Red Bull has left the crumbs to the competition, first of all to that one Ferrari which seemed to be able to play a leading role and instead melted into reliability with the arrival of the heat and performance in the autumn. That the Scuderia from Maranello started working on 2023 early is a fact confirmed by both former team principal Mattia Binotto and Red Bull. Different choice for the Mercedeswhich continued to develop from the W13 to better understand the potential of the car concept which did not make it in the first part of the season.

According to Red Bull wall boss Christian Horner, the fight at the top in 2022 will be much closer: “It is inevitable that after a big regulation change there are teams that have interpreted it well and teams that have interpreted it badly. Who would have guessed that Mercedes would win just one race this year, after all the successes achieved in the first eight years of the hybrid era? We are happy with the results in 2022, but I have no doubt the numbers will be different next season“he said in an interview of Dieter Rencken for RacingNews365. “I would like to continue to dominate! But in this area it’s a bit unrealistic, because the other teams are just too good, they will have learned many lessons from this year and I’m sure the cars will converge significantly in 2023“.