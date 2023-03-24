Red Bull, the figures of the domain

Two braces in two races, 87 points out of the maximum 88 available for each team after the Jeddah Grand Prix. Red Bull has got off to a perfect start this season: in football jargon the formula of “wins and convinces” would be used, but even this does not make the races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia particularly special. The competition has in fact been minced, and it matters little to attribute merits to the Milton Keynes team or demerits to Ferrari: the gap remains the one seen at Sakhir and, to an even more worrying extent (for Ferrari fans) at Jeddah, with gaps of 1.5 seconds per lap.

Horner comments on Mercedes’ “surrender”.

The domination of Red Bull and the second consecutive flop of Mercedes forced the Brackley team to definitively throw away the zero sidepod project and go towards the philosophy used by Adrian Newey with the RB18 and RB19. Milton Keynes team principal Chris Horner believes this “performance” is confirmation of what he has always believed, namely the convergence of car designs following the introduction of the new regulations: “If we have room for improvement? It’s just the start of the season, we have 23 races on the calendar. We have only had two GPs, Australia will be in a week, we hope to find new performance from the car. The surrender of Mercedes? The regulations are still relatively young, we are only in our second year. I expect convergence throughout the season“, these are his words to Sky Uk.

In Europe a better show

“I think some races have been fantastic, we have seen a great GP between our two drivers: if you have two dominant cars and they can fight against each other, I think the show comes from that.Horner added. “I have no doubt that the competition comes quickly and aggressively, especially as we enter the European season and bring the updates: we’ve heard of big developments from Mercedes, and certainly Ferrari won’t be happy with its current position“.