The drivers’ world title won in the last race by Verstappen in 2021 had however left question marks on the Red Bull for the following season, characterized by the adoption of a new technical regulation. Not surprisingly, the withdrawals of the Dutch champion in Sakhir and Melbourne, with the contemporary victories of Charles Leclerc, had made one think of a bankruptcy year for the Milton Keynes house, which later turned into a memorable one.

Also taking advantage of the missteps of the Ferrarithe Anglo-Austrian team started an unstoppable comeback, closed with the second consecutive world success of Verstappen and with the shotgun of Red Bull, winner also in the world constructors. A full booty that had been missing since 2013, when he was still at the top of the team Christian Hornera team principal who can now enjoy the same success achieved nine years later.

Summing up the 2022 that has just ended, the British manager underlined all his pride in the team’s work, which has never raised the white flag in the most difficult moments: “As a team – has explained – we have adopted these regulations correctly and, considering that we were the last to adopt them after what happened last year, I think the our team did an amazing job in presenting such a competitive car. Despite a double retirement in Bahrain, while Ferrari scored one-two, we didn’t never lost sight of our goal. When we arrived at Imola, winning the sprint and the GP with our first one-two of the year, we were able to put Ferrari under pressure and not let them breathe. We have continued to efficiently develop the car, and Max has been in fantastic form. He was one really incredible season for us“.