Horner has no doubts

“By copying you get a maximum of seconds”. The Ferrari team principal Frederic Vasseur he reiterated that although Red Bull has clearly lowered the ace at a design level with the return of ground effect in F1 starting from 2022 – 38 races won out of 44 in two years is an eloquent figure – it is not winning to settle for following the 'trail' drawn by the Milton Keynes team because the latter will at least be a step forward just for having started working on this type of aerodynamic concept first.

There Ferrari it will have a new rear end and chassis in 2024 and the car will no longer have the weak points that emerged in 2023 and therefore it is expected that in Bahrain in the winter tests Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz will find an extension of the operating window compared to an SF-23 which was even very sensitive to changes in the wind.

Christian Horner expects several 'copies' of the Red Bull RB19 on the 2024 grid: “I am convinced that you will see many cars that resemble the philosophy of the RB19 – the words of the team principal of the Milton Keynes team reported by BBC – we started better than the others with the new regulations arriving in 2022, but also due to the fine that limited the hours in the wind tunnel we had to be selective and parsimonious in the experiments with a view to the future. According to our engineers, our development has reached a phase of diminishing returns.”