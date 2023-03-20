Another race, another brace

Two races, two doubles and two different riders on the top step of the podium. Red Bull’s start to the season in 2023 is every team principal’s dream And Christian Horner he is happy to be able to enjoy a dominance that in the hybrid era only Mercedes had exercised in an equally evident way. The only thoughts for the English manager in the next 21 races risk becoming his possible internal disagreements between Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez – already very ready today to disregard any indication to lift your foot from the accelerator that comes from the pits – and the issue of reliability, which cost Max Verstappen a probable pole position yesterday, today capable of recovering with disarming ease from 15th to second position. Interviewed by Sky Sports UK Horner did not hide his satisfaction with the en plein signed by his team, also acknowledging the merits of Sergio Perez, good at not collapsing under the pressure of Verstappen who was recovering behind him.

Perez’s best race and Verstappen’s comeback

“Checo had his best racemanaging the pace, the restart and the guys behind who were doing their best – underlined Horner, acknowledging the excellent work done by the Mexican driver – then we thought we had a problem with Max, we checked the data and they started pushing really hard again“. This time, compared to what happened yesterday, not even the apparent transmission problems knocked out the reigning world champion. But the real winner of this start of the season is the RB19an absolutely unapproachable car for all the competition: “The team, all credit to them, have built an incredible car. What we saw today was fantastic, with two riders pushing each other. Max who started from 15th on the grid at the halfway point of the race was already second. Today we do not know if there was a problem with the drive shaft. He heard a noise, reported it and immediately thought of yesterday’s breakdown”.

Clean challenge

Now Verstappen and Perez are only separated by one point in the standings, the one that the Dutchman snatched from his teammate managing to set the fastest lap of the race right under the checkered flag. For Horner it will be essential to manage the harmony within the team. Today, fortunately, there was no trouble: “We have a great car and two great drivers – we talked about it in today’s briefing: ‘you are free to race, but make it a clean challenge’. They’re both competitive.”he commented. The next challenge will be in Melbourne in two weeks. It’s not hard to think that victory will once again be an internal affair for the Milton Keynes team